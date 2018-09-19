K-9 sniffs out 429 grams of cocaine in Glen Burnie traffic stop

On September 17, 2018 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Northern District Tactical Patrol Unit detectives were conducting surveillance in the area of B&A Boulevard and Ferndale Road. They observed a GMC truck meet another subject, and conduct a hand-to-hand drug transaction.

Detectives followed the truck and initiated a traffic stop on I-97 north just prior to I-695. A search of the truck was conducted after a positive K-9 alert. A large amount of currency ($6623) and 429 grams of suspected cocaine (powder and crack) were seized from the vehicle.

The operator, David Anthony Stewart of Baltimore, was placed under arrest and transported to Northern District.

Suspect: Stewart, David Anthony, 35yoa, 1600 block of Kingsway Rd, Baltimore 21218

Charges: Possession of cocaine | Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

