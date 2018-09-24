Junior League Casino Royale Gala set for October!

Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. (JLA) invites members, community partners, and residents to their 2018 Casino Royale Gala on Friday, October 26th, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Annapolis Maritime Museum. Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. (JLA) invites members, community partners, and residents to their 2018 Casino Royale Gala on Friday, October 26th, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the

Get ready to enjoy a fantastic evening of dancing, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, and hors d’oeuvre plates from local restaurants. All proceeds will help sustain their community programs and advance their mission in training its civic leaders.

JLA continues to aid in keeping their organization accessible and enriching the lives of women and children in Anne Arundel County through their partnerships with Serenity Sistas’ Coaching for Life program, Community of Hope in the Brooklyn Park, and Done In A Day special one-time projects that meet a specific community need in Anne Arundel County that sync with JLA’s mission and community programs.

Tickets to this black-tie optional event are $100 a person including $200 in poker chip money, and $125 for limited VIP tickets including $500 in poker chip money, reserved parking, a reserved table, champagne, wine glass and a special cocktail. The final package is $175 for couples’ tickets which includes $200 in poker chip money for each person.

Tickets are on sale now and prices increase on October 12th. All attendees must be over 21 years of age.

This annual event is their largest fundraiser of the year, and we are currently seeking sponsors. To partner as a sponsor or donate to their largest event of the year, please contact [email protected] . Sponsor levels range from $250 – $7,500+.

For more information, please visit their website at jlannapolis.org/casino-royale-gala/ or contact Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. at 410.224.8984 with questions.

