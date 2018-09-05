It’s Baaack! 35th Annual Homestead Gardens Annual Fall Festival

Homestead Gardens Annual Fall Festival is the largest in the area. A fall family tradition for 35 years, Homestead’s “FallFest” is a celebration of everything that is autumn from the changing foliage, falling leaves and spiced cider to mums, homemade donuts and pumpkin patches. FallFest features a wide array of attractions, demos and entertainment for kids of all ages.

The 2018 Fall Festival opens on Saturday, September 22 and continues every weekend through and including Sunday, October 28 , at their Davidsonville location.

Weekends September 22rd thru October 29th

Saturdays: 11am-6pm | Sundays: 11am-5pm

One single price will simplify your day and allow more time to enjoy making memories!

Everything included* for $12 per person

Kids 3 and under are free!

Parking is included!

Unlimited, All-Day FUN for the whole family…

Hayrides

*Pumpkin Patch

Homestead Barnyard featuring Pigs, Goats, Alpacas, Ducks & Chickens

Corn Maze

Jumping Pillow

Pipe Slide

Pumpkin Express

Corn Cannon

Pollinator Express

Corn Box

Moon Bounce

Carnival Games under the tent

Pony rides

*Pumpkin Painting

Live Music

Special shows and demonstrations

Beer Garden

Corn Hole

JENGA

My Gym Ninja Course

…and much more!

*Food and merchandise sold separately. Pumpkins sold separately at the Pumpkin Painting Booth and U-Pick Pumpkin Patch. Southern High School Art Department will be on-site to raise funds for their programs!

Hungry? No wristband is needed for entry to the Food Court! Beards Creek BBQ, Apple Cider Donuts and more are available for purchase without entering the festival.

