Interested in participating in the next Police Academy?

The Annapolis Police Department will hold an eight week Citizen Police Academy to start September 26. The purpose of the Citizen Police Academy is to educate residents about their local police department, give them a better understanding of law enforcement, how officers work in the community and the specific programs offered by the Annapolis Police Department.

The Academy will meet weekly on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Annapolis Police Department, 199 Taylor Avenue. Sessions will include classroom learning, field trips and hands on training. The Citizen Police Academy will meet September 26, October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and November 7 and 14.

A graduate of the spring 2018 Citizen Police Academy, Judy Buddensick, described the experience, “As the course progressed, we had guest lecturers and presentations from the drug enforcement unit, the k-9 team, gang task force, bike patrol, neighborhood enhancement, force science, tactical skills, crisis intervention, communications, crime scene investigation and the state’s attorney office. The simulator training at the range at Ft. Meade was a highlight and our individual ride-alongs made it all real.” Other attendees’ comments include, “I really enjoyed learning about the police department and how it functions. I’m comforted to know we have so many dedicated, honest, brave men and women keeping our community safe” and “Appreciated everyone’s candor on all subject matters.”

Past attendees completed the Citizen Police Academy feeling more educated about the work of the Annapolis Police Department, having a better understanding of law enforcement and greater knowledge of the programs offered by the department.

Attendees must be at least 18 years old and live or work in Annapolis. Those interested in attending can find more information and complete an online application form on the City’s website at www.annapolis.gov/police. You can also contact Sergeant Amy Miguez at 410-268-9000 or [email protected]. All applicants must authorize the Annapolis Police Department to conduct a criminal history background check. Simply having a criminal history does not necessarily exclude you from participating. The application deadline is September 19.

