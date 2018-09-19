“Herrmann
Homestead Gardens’ Fall Festival starts this weekend

| September 19, 2018
Homestead Gardens Annual Fall Festival starts this weekend and continues every weekend through and including Sunday, Oct 29 at the Davidsonville location..  The largest fall festival in the area, Homestead’s team has been feverishly working on the 30 acres surrounding the showroom, transforming it into a fall wonderland.
Set in nature’s  autumn backdrop of color, families and kids of all ages can enjoy over 20 attractions, demonstrations and activities including: a hayride, 2 acre corn maze, pick your own pumpkin patch, pipe slide, giant pillow, ninja course, straw maze, extreme pumpkin carving demo, live music, pony rides, pumpkin express and more – all for one price $12.00.  Children 3 and under are free  (Food and pumpkins not included).
Each weekend of the fall festival highlights a non-profit whose good work helps make our community a wonderful place for everyone to live, work and play.  Details and purchase wristbands at: homesteadgardens.com/upcoming-event/fall-fest/2018.
