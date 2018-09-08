Hogan scores FOP endorsement

Hogan for Governor recently announced that the Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) voted to unanimously endorse Governor Larry Hogan’s re-election. This endorsement adds to the historic level of support for Governor Hogan from a coalition of current and former Democratic leaders, public and private sector unions, and business groups. On Monday, the governor spoke at the 26th FOP Biennial State Conference in Western Maryland where he thanked Maryland’s law enforcement officers for their service and promised to continue to fight for their priorities, including exempting 100 percent of law enforcement retirement income from state taxes. The FOP represents over 21,000 Marylanders. In 2014, the FOP endorsed then Lt. Governor Anthony Brown for governor. This is the fifth union to endorse Governor Hogan that previously endorsed Lt. Governor Brown.

“Every single day, law enforcement officers in Maryland put their lives on the line to protect and serve their communities – and when we put on our badge in the morning, we know that our governor, Larry Hogan, has our back,” said Vince Canales, President of the Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police. “Our work is dangerous but it is critical to the countless people we serve, and it’s vital to have a governor who understands and supports that. The governor’s leadership on the issues that matter most to us has been nothing short of incredible, and we are proud to unanimously endorse and unequivocally support his re-election. There is no better person to continue leading our great state.”

Throughout Governor Hogan’s first term in office, he has worked to enact legislation and policies that supports law enforcement officers. In 2017, the governor pushed for and enacted the Hometown Heroes Act to exempt the first $15,000 of their retirement income from state taxes. This year, new legislation was introduced by the governor and signed into law to expand the reach of this initiative. The governor has repeatedly introduced legislation to exempt 100 percent of law enforcement officers’ retirement income from state income taxes and has pledged to continue fighting to reach this goal.

In addition, Governor Hogan has invested over $300 million in police aid to local governments and municipalities, representing a 35 percent increase compared to the last four years of the previous administration. This year, the governor also enacted important new legislation to combat violent crime, including anti-gang legislation and tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders and people committing crimes with a gun. Today’s endorsement by the FOP highlights Governor Hogan’s commitment to support those who protect Marylanders and his strong leadership on public safety issues that have benefited citizens across the state.

“I could not be more humbled to receive the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police,” said Governor Hogan. “These brave men and women have given me tremendous support, and I truly cannot thank them enough. I have been moved countless times by the selflessness of our law enforcement officers across the state. They are at their best, and their goodness and compassion shines brightest, when others are in need. Time and again, Maryland has called on them, and every single time they have answered the call, with no regard for their own personal safety. As long as I am governor, the men and women of the FOP will have a friend in the governor’s office, a seat at the table, and an open door to a partner who will never stop working for them.”

In addition to the FOP, Governor Hogan has been endorsed by the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA), the United Association of Plumbers, Pipefitters, Sprinklerfitters, Welders and HVAC Technicians (UA), the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), the State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance (SLEOLA), the Maryland Fire Chiefs Association, the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers, the Maryland State Pipe Trades Association (MDPT), the Maryland Realtors, the Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 486, the Steamfitters Local Union 602, the Fire Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 669, the Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 489, the Plumbers Local Union 5, the Maryland Flight Paramedics Association, the Salisbury Career Fire Fighters, the Ocean City Career Fire Fighters and Paramedics, and the Worcester County Professional Fire Fighters, and all four Maryland chapters of the Associated Builders and Contractors.

The Fraternal Order of Police is the world’s largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, with more than 330,000 members in more than 2,200 lodges. The FOP is the voice of those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our communities. They are committed to improving the working conditions of law enforcement officers and the safety of those we serve through education, legislation, information, community involvement, and employee representation.

