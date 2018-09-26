Hogan likes bikes. $17M in grants available to improve biking and pedestrian safety and connectivity

The Hogan administration today announced $17,276,154 in grants to support improvements for bicycle and pedestrian safety and connectivity across the state. Three separate state and federal grant programs will provide funds to transportation agencies, local jurisdictions and non-profit organizations for 43 projects. The announcement includes $14 million in federal funding from the Transportation Alternatives Program, $2 million in state funds from the Maryland Bikeways Program and $1.3 million in federal funding from the Recreational Trails Program.

“These investments in bicycle and pedestrian projects improve safety for our citizens, modernize our system, and provide more choices and connections around the state – all while encouraging environmentally-friendly commutes,” Governor Larry Hogan said.

The three grant programs allow the state to support local partners and invest in safety and connectivity improvements in the multi-modal transportation network. As an example, St. Mary’s County was awarded funding to construct a 3.3 mile extension of the Three Notch Trail, which serves as a regional recreational, tourism, and transportation corridor. Awards from the Maryland Bikeways and Transportation Alternatives programs totaling $4.1 million are supporting construction of Phase 7 of Three Notch Trail. Three Notch Trail is a county-identified priority and has broad interest and support, including from the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland. When Phase 7 is complete, 15.3 miles of the trail will be done, and when all nine phases are complete, Three Notch Trail will run 28 miles continuously from Deborah Drive in Charles County to Pegg Road at the entrance to Naval Air Station Patuxent River. The trail will provide connections to the Religious Freedom Byways route, War of 1812 sites, and destinations in Leonardtown.

Dorchester County was awarded $220,700 in construction funds for the Cannery Park Rails to Trails project. The project will renovate 1/3 mile of an abandoned rail line to serve as a multi-modal path in Cambridge, Maryland. The project incorporates a renovated park space and restored stream, and brings to fruition one component of the multi-year planning and redevelopment effort of Cannery Park. The project will link to the Phillips Packing House redevelopment project and an envisioned county-wide 30-mile rail trail project. The effort has leveraged public and private investments.

The Transportation Alternatives Program provides funding for on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, environmental mitigation, and Safe Routes to School projects. A portion of the state’s Transportation Alternatives allotment is awarded by metropolitan planning organizations, and a portion is awarded by the state. The combined awards total $14,020,130 and support 18 projects, including projects that will:

Construct portions of the Ma & Pa Connector Trail in Harford County;

Complete design plans for the Middle Branch segment of the Baltimore Greenway Trails Network to connect the Gwynns Falls Trail to the Inner Harbor Promenade;

Safe Routes to School projects in Hagerstown, Anne Arundel County, and Allegany County.

The Maryland Bikeways Program, which is administered through the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), offers grant assistance to local jurisdictions and other key agencies to fill missing links in the state’s bicycle network, improve safety and enhance multi-modal connectivity. The $1,996,245 in Maryland Bikeways Program awards will fund seven projects, including projects that will:

Construct portions of the Upper Chesapeake Rail Trail in Tuckahoe State Park;

Complete designs for the Towson University Neighborhood Bikeway, a 1.8 mile bikeway loop surrounding the Towson University campus; and

Complete designs for protected bicycle lanes along Rhode Island Avenue in

College Park.

The Recreational Trails Program (RTP) focuses on trail investments that close missing links in the statewide recreational trail network. RTP provides funds for trail construction, enhancement, repairs, and maintenance of land and water trails. The $1,259,778 in RTP grant awards provides funding to 19 projects, including projects that will:

Construct trails in Dans Mountain State Park, Tuckahoe State Park, Patapsco Valley State Park, and Cunningham Falls State Park;

Install lighting in the Borden Tunnel on the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) Trail in Allegany County west of Frostburg; and

Replace a washed-out bridge across the Charles branch of the Patuxent River in Rosaryville State Park.

A complete list of grant-funded projects for each program is attached and can also be found at www.mdot.maryland.gov/BikeWalk. Detailed information about each program is available by selecting the following links:

