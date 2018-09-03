Hogan announces awards to programs that assist survivors of homicides

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) recently announced $500,000 in awards to assist public and nonprofit agencies in addressing the specific needs of victims who are survivors of homicide.

The funding may be used to establish or expand services for survivors; personnel; operating costs; equipment; or other necessary expenses.

“The needs of survivors of homicide are complex, resulting from the trauma sustained,” said GOCCP Executive Director, V. Glenn Fueston, Jr. “While no amount of money can bring back a loved one, the awards support those organizations that help the survivors in the tough days ahead as they adjust to a new normal.”

Awards were made to the following groups:

YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County – $25,665

Baltimore Child Abuse Center, Inc. – $30,000

Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City – $50,604

Generations Family Services, Inc. – $26,000

Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program of Baltimore, Inc. – $9,350

Roberta’s House, Inc. – $101,277

Pro Bono Counseling Project, Inc. – $39,277

Cold Truth, Inc. – $12,500

Community Advocates for Family & youth – $72,014

Life Crisis Center, Inc. – $15,717

Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center, Inc. – $100,596

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) – $17,000

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB