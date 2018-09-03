Hogan announces awards to programs that assist survivors of homicides
The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) recently announced $500,000 in awards to assist public and nonprofit agencies in addressing the specific needs of victims who are survivors of homicide.
The funding may be used to establish or expand services for survivors; personnel; operating costs; equipment; or other necessary expenses.
“The needs of survivors of homicide are complex, resulting from the trauma sustained,” said GOCCP Executive Director, V. Glenn Fueston, Jr. “While no amount of money can bring back a loved one, the awards support those organizations that help the survivors in the tough days ahead as they adjust to a new normal.”
Awards were made to the following groups:
- YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County – $25,665
- Baltimore Child Abuse Center, Inc. – $30,000
- Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City – $50,604
- Generations Family Services, Inc. – $26,000
- Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program of Baltimore, Inc. – $9,350
- Roberta’s House, Inc. – $101,277
- Pro Bono Counseling Project, Inc. – $39,277
- Cold Truth, Inc. – $12,500
- Community Advocates for Family & youth – $72,014
- Life Crisis Center, Inc. – $15,717
- Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center, Inc. – $100,596
- Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) – $17,000
