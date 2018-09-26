Historic Hauntings returning to Annapolis this October

NOTE: Eye On Annapolis did this tour several years ago and there was an unexplained happening. Check it out!

As the weather chills, summer dies off and decomposing leaves begin crunching under your feet, it’s time to experience a ghostly tour with Annapolis Tours℠ by Watermark® and Historic Annapolis. During the month of October, Watermark’s Historic Ghost Walk expands to Special Historic Hauntings to include an exclusive – and rarely offered – trip inside the haunted William Paca House at night. Ghoulish period dressed guides lead the way by candlelight through historic – and many say haunted – Annapolis. Listen to tales of spirits who linger in the mist and explore one of Annapolis’ best known cemeteries. Special Historic Hauntings takes guests back to a time of superstition and legend. And who knows, after a trip inside the Paca House’s “sick room,” your own story may be added to the history of Annapolis. Special Historic Hauntings begins Friday, October 5th and is offered Friday and Saturday evenings through October 27th.

Special Historic Hauntings is offered during the month of October only, just in time for the Halloween season! A partnership between Annapolis Tours and Historic Annapolis, this unique tour offers guests an exclusive opportunity to step inside one of Annapolis’ most well-known haunts, the William Paca House, at night. Guides will lead by candlelight and reported stories will be shared inside the mansion. “Historic Annapolis is thrilled to partner with Watermark to create this must-see haunted tour which shows a completely different side of the historic William Paca House,” says Carrie Kiewitt, Senior Vice President, Membership, Communications and Engagement for Historic Annapolis.

Heather Skipper, Director of Guide Operations for Watermark says, “Annapolis Tours by Watermark and Historic Annapolis look forward to bringing another year of chills, orbs and ghosts! You may be a skeptic when you start but we’ll have you convinced by the end of your tour that Annapolis is full of spirits from times long ago.”

From Spring through September, Annapolis Tours’ regularly offered Historic Ghost Walk tells the infamous ghost tales of this historic city including spooky stories of drowned watermen, headless apparitions, night wanderings, grisly accidents and the town’s most haunted property, the Big Brice House. The 1.75 hour tour is suitable for ghouls and humans of all ages. A glowing ghost necklace is provided to protect guests from the spirits; an important step as guests on past tours have captured photos of digital orbs on this tour. Believers and skeptics alike are welcome to join Watermark’s creepy and entertaining guides.

Special Historic Hauntings is offered from October 5 – October 27 on Fridays and Saturdays. The tour departs at 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. from the Historic Annapolis Museum & Store at 99 Main Street, Annapolis. Price is $23/adults, $13/children 3 -11, free for children 2 and under. For all ghost tours, tickets may be purchased in advance at annapolistours.com. Advanced reservations are highly recommended. Walk-ups are welcome. For the Special Historic Hauntings with Historic Annapolis, tickets may also be purchased beginning October 1st in the Historic Annapolis Museum & Store.

