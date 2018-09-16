Here it is, your 2019 Bowie Baysox season schedule

The Bowie Baysox released the club’s 2019 schedule this week as the team returns for its 27thseason. The Baysox open the home portion of the 2019 season on Thursday, April 11, against the Harrisburg Senators—Double-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals—at 6:35 p.m.

Bowie opens the season on the road, making a trip to Harrisburg’s FNB Field April 4 to 7 before traveling to The Diamond for a three-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels April 8-10.

Over the course of the season, the Baysox will play 70 home games over 12 home stands with the Prince George’s Stadium finale occurring on Sunday, August 25, at 1:35 p.m. against the Altoona Curve, Double-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Flying Squirrels are the most common opponent for the Baysox in 2019, with the Route 301 rivals squaring off 22 times this season (9 home). The Akron RubberDucks show up on the schedule 21 times in 2019, while Bowie will play both Harrisburg and the Erie SeaWolves 18 times (Erie’s contests all occur in April and May). The Altoona Curve play the Baysox 14 times next year, with all but three games coming after the All-Star Break.

Play against the Eastern Division begins on May 20, when Bowie plays the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for the first of two three-game series against the New York Mets’ affiliate. The Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) come to Maryland on May 31 for a three-game series before returning to the Mid-Atlantic for a three-game set June 24-26. The other four Eastern Division teams (Reading Fightin’ Phils, Trenton Thunder, New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Portland Sea Dogs) all face off with the Baysox in a home-and-home series format.

The Baysox will host the club’s annual Independence Day celebration on Thursday, July 4, with a 6:35 p.m. tilt against Harrisburg. Night games on Monday through Thursday and Saturday at 6:35 p.m. from April until the last full week of June.

The Baysox will play all Friday games during the 2018 season at 7:05 p.m. Starting in late June, all games Monday through Thursday will be moved back to 7:05 p.m. All Saturday games will continue to be played at 6:35 p.m., while all Sunday home games will start at the same 1:35 p.m.

Exceptions to those times include four 11:05 a.m. games on Tuesday, April 30, Wednesday, May 1, Wednesday, May 22, Wednesday, May 30 and Wednesday, July 17.

In total, Bowie will play 13 home games in April, 15 in May, 15 in June, 14 in July and 13 in August. For a printable version of the schedule, go to this link: atmilb.com/2NASt8j

2019 Month-By-Month Home Schedule

Month Dates Opponent

April 11-14 Harrisburg

15-17 Erie

25-28 Akron

29-30 Richmond

May 1 Richmond

10-12 Richmond

16-19 Erie

20-22 Binghamton

28-30 Akron

31 Hartford

June 1-2 Hartford

11-13 New Hampshire

14-16 Trenton

24-26 Hartford

27-30 Akron

July 4-7 Harrisburg

15-17 Harrisburg

18-21 Altoona

29-31 Reading

August 2-4 Portland

13-15 Richmond

19-21 Binghamton

22-25 Altoona

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Baysox single game tickets are available online at baysox.com, via phone at 301-464-4865 or in person at the stadium ticket office. The Baysox ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-game days, until the top of the 7th inning on non-fireworks game days and at the end of the fireworks show on fireworks game days.

To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or register for the all new Baysox Text Insider Club for free by texting the keyword BAYSOX to 50700.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports