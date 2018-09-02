HeimLantz named one of best accounting firms to work for in Accounting Today

HeimLantz CPAs and Advisors is thrilled to announce being named as one of the 2018 Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for.

“We know that having a strong, healthy culture creates a compelling organization,” says Carter Heim, CEO. “We are thrilled to have this honor, which we view as validation of our team’s clear values. At HeimLantz, we are committed to consistently strengthening our organization to ensure the delivery of both outstanding team member and client experiences.”

This is the fourth time HeimLantz has achieved this recognition. The firm prides itself on its purpose of Making Lives Better, not only for its clients, but also for the internal team that works hard each and every day.

Thomas J. Lantz, Jr., CFO, says, “All the credit for this incredible recognition goes to our team. Our staff embraces our core values, which impact everything we do as an organization. The individuals at HeimLantz have created a great place to work.”

“The key to earning this recognition is that the individuals that work with us embody our core values inside and outside of our organization,” says Laura Macauley, COO.

The Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 firms.

To be considered for participation, firms had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Must be an accounting firm

Have a facility in the United States

Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the United States

Must be in business a minimum of 1 year

Firms from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top firms and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

“The firms on this list represent the best workplaces in the accounting profession,” said Accounting Today Editor-in-Chief Daniel Hood. “They are outstanding places to build a career.”

For more information on Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for program, visit www.BestAccountingFirmsToWorkFor.com.

