Hawaii Routs Navy 59-41 in Season Opener

Navy fell to 0-1 in the Malcolm Perry era as Hawaii QB Cole McDonald threw for 428 yards and six touchdowns in route to a 59-41 victory.

Hawaii sophomore QB Cole McDonald threw for another monster game, notching 428 yards and six touchdowns. McDonald had only thrown for nine passes coming into the season, but the Run and Shoot offense has allowed him to have 846-yards passing and nine touchdowns in just two games. McDonald once again found multiple targets as John Ursua, Jojo Ward, and Cedric Byrd each had two touchdowns. Hawaii got things started early and never looked back, scoring on their first six possessions and went into the half leading 38-14.

Things looked like they would turn around for Navy early in the third quarter. Zach Abey was the beneficiary of two short-yardage touchdowns within an 85-second time frame after the Mid’s marched down the field on their opening drive of the second half and forced McDonald to fumble the ball on the next drive making the score 38-28.

But the Rainbow Warriors put the game out of reach for the Mid’s after McDonald threw a 31-yard TD to Byrd in the early parts of the fourth quarter, sealing Navy’s fate and making Hawaii’s return to offensive greatness official.

The Rainbow Warriors are averaging 569.5 YPG and 51 points through two games this season.

Malcolm Perry led the team with 108 yards rushing and threw his second career touchdown in the loss (his first came last year against Temple when he completed a touchdown to Zach Abey).

Zach Abey scored four touchdowns in the game. Combined with his historic 5 TD game in last years military bowl, Abey has 9 scores in his last two games. His four scores also put him in sixth place in Navy scoring history.

Navy will have to shake off the loss quickly as Memphis comes to Annapolis for Navy’s home opener on Saturday.

