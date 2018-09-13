Guest Column: Clerk of the Court a component in battling domestic abuse

Clerk of the Court for Anne Arundel County, we became aware that too often victims of domestic violence, fearing stalking and additional violence, will not purchase a home because their address will become public record exposing their home address to their abusers. Fear too often steals from our lives. At thefor Anne Arundel County, we became aware that too often victims of domestic violence, fearing stalking and additional violence, will not purchase a home because their address will become public record exposing their home address to their abusers.

I am proud of my colleague, Kathy Blough, who worked with Senator Lee, Delegate Healey, the Secretary of State, the State Department of Assessment and Taxation and many others to develop a concept to protect victims of domestic violence by shielding the address of their home. This concept will protect the ability of people to obtain a mortgage and for the filing of liens when necessary.

I was honored to join Kathy Blough and Bob Duckworth as Governor Larry Hogan signed this bill making it the law in Maryland.

Clerk of the Court will continue lending our expertise in Land Records as procedures are put in place to enable the implementation of the legislation. The Clerk of the Court for Anne Arundel County will assume additional statewide responsibilities in conjunction with the Secretary of State to ensure the protections are in place that the law intends. As we move forward, thewill continue lending our expertise in Land Records as procedures are put in place to enable the implementation of the legislation. Thefor Anne Arundel County will assume additional statewide responsibilities in conjunction with the Secretary of State to ensure the protections are in place that the law intends.

Protecting victims of domestic violence has been and will continue to be a high priority for the Clerk of the Court. From seeking a protective order to purchasing a house, I am proud of the commitment and shared values that we have in helping remove the fear that can rob victims of peace in their own homes.