Grotto Pizza has your NFL game day covered

Grotto Pizza is ready for the gridiron with its 2018-2019 NFL season specials.

Come on in and watch the Sunday games in the bar area, while ordering off the Game Day Menu, featuring:

Junior Pizza : A personal cheese pizza for $6.00.

: A personal cheese pizza for $6.00. Loaded Nachos : Tortilla chips loaded with cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, red onion, jalapeño and sour cream for $6.99.

: Tortilla chips loaded with cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, red onion, jalapeño and sour cream for $6.99. Pulled Chicken BBQ Sandwich : Pulled chicken tossed with crumbled bacon and bbq sauce served on a toasted brioche bun; served with beach fries for $7.99.

: Pulled chicken tossed with crumbled bacon and bbq sauce served on a toasted brioche bun; served with beach fries for $7.99. Soft Pretzel Sticks : Four sticks served with cheese or honey mustard for $6.99.

: Four sticks served with cheese or honey mustard for $6.99. Chili Dog: Topped with Grotto Pizza’s award winning chili; served with beach fries for $5.99.

Adding to the excitement, Grotto Pizza will give out over $600 in weekly prizes – food items, gift cards and Grotto Pizza merchandise – in the Pigskin Pick’Em Contest. To participate, ask for a Pigskin Pick’Em Form, circle your predicted winner for each Sunday and Monday game and submit to your bartender.

The form must be submitted by the start of Sunday’s first game. Each correct prediction will earn one point. After week 17, the person with the most points at each of the 13 Grotto Pizza sports bar restaurants will win a $200 Grotto Pizza Card. (The weekly tie-breaker is the total points of the Monday night game.)

Grotto Pizza’s is located in Gambrills at 2404 Brandermill Blvd.

Hours are Sunday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, visit www.grottopizza.com.

