Green Drinks at Flamant: How to create sustainable events

Green Drinks Annapolis this month will focus on what it takes to make a special event sustainable. The environmental networking mixer will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Flamant, a new local restaurant in West Annapolis. Flamant will sponsor Annapolis Green’s recycling effort at the West Annapolis Oktoberfest on Sept. 30.

“It takes a village to save resources, respect our environment, and yet have fun at events like festivals, crab feasts, regatta parties, foot races and golf tournaments,” explains Annapolis Green co-founder Lynne Forsman. “Success depends on loyal and enthusiastic sponsors and volunteers. Green Drinks is the perfect time to recognize them and say thank you. Please join us to thank past supporters, sponsors and volunteers, and learn how your next event can be sustainable, too.”

Flamant serves “European comfort food” in an elegant, yet un-pretentious setting. Chef Frederik de Pue sources locally when possible to create a menu offering “good, simple food rooted in the classic style of European cuisine.” In addition to an innovative selection of wine and beer, the restaurant will also create the “Green Drink of the Month” featuring juice from the nearby Rutabaga Craft Juicery and spirits from Lyon Distillery in St. Michaels.

“We encourage you to stay for dinner and see what all the talk is about,” Forsman advises. She strongly encourages making reservations for dinner. They can be booked online.

Weather permitting, Green Drinks will be held out on the patio, or in the cozy indoor back room in case of rain.

Admission to Green Drinks Annapolis is free, with a $10 suggested donation to Annapolis Green. Flamant will offer light hors d’oeuvres. There will be a cash bar and soft drinks will be available.

What: Green Drinks Annapolis

When: Wednesday, September 26 | 530pm to 730pm

Where: Flamant | 17 Annapolis Street | Annapolis, MD

Info: annapolisgreen.com.

Now in its 12th year, Green Drinks Annapolis gathers the eco-minded from all walks of life to communicate in person, exchange information, meet new people, learn something new and have a good time. It’s the “Fun side of eco awareness… making serious connections,” Forsman says. Everyone is welcome.

Green Drinks is an initiative of Annapolis Green, a non-profit whose mission is to connect, inform, and inspire Annapolis residents, organizations, and businesses to care for the environment, live more responsibly and create a more beautiful and thriving community.

