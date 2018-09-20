Going strong for 40 years, Ballet Theater of Maryland announces 2018-19 season

Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s Artistic Director Dianna Cuatto is pleased to announce programming for the 2018-2019 season at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. This year marks the company’s 40th anniversary, an occasion that will be celebrated with world premieres, the return of a holiday classic, and a spring Grande Opening Celebration for friends, family, and VIP patrons. Cuatto, who is now in her 16th season, looks forward to continuing to produce high-caliber ballet performances that engage the mind and spirit and express Maryland’s unique voice through movement.

“[This season] is a time to reflect through new and returning works of dance art all that the company has achieved in its 40 years of existence and share that with an audience of avid patrons as well as new patrons who will see the world through the eyes of dance for the first time,” says Cuatto.

The season opens with a vibrant retelling of Shakespeare’s “classic” comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream, conveyed through the powerful language of dance. Join the King and Queen of the fairies and the mischievous Puck as he sets off a hilarious round of misadventures that will delight all ages. Ballet Theatre of Maryland Announces 2018-2019 Season

Performances are Friday, October 12, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, October 13, 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, October 14, 2:00 p.m. To kick off our 40th anniversary celebratory season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland invites you to attend a Garden Party one-hour prior to the Saturday performance on October 13th. Tickets cost $30 per guest $20 for donors/VIP patrons, and includes food, refreshments, and activities. Immediately following Friday’s performance on October 12th and Sunday’s performance on October 14th, guests can meet and greet the dancers in the theatre.

The Nutcracker returns in December, ushering in the holiday season through this classic tale. The possibility of dreams, the magic of Christmas and the wonder of the child merge through young Clara’s adventures to rescue her beloved Nutcracker from the Rat Queen’s evil spell. Share in the romance, the vision, the triumph, as you rediscover the magic of this timeless holiday tradition through Cuatto’s award winning choreography. Attend one of our popular Sugar Plum Parties one hour prior to each of our Sunday Matinees and have your picture taken with Santa or the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Performances are Saturday, December 8, 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, December 9, 1:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 15, 2018, 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, December 16, 1:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The spring season includes the world premiere of Snow White, an audience choice production. Cuatto created this brand-new retelling of the famous Brothers Grimm fairytale for Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s 40th Anniversary. Complete with a magical mirror, poisoned apple, wicked queen and stepmother, seven dwarfs, a prince, and more, this ballet will take you on a journey through this beloved tale with unexpected twists and turns that are sure you to delight with magic, fun, and suspense before the happily ever after. Snow White makes its national debut at the Gordon Center for Performing Arts in Owings Mills, Maryland on February 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

Maryland Hall performances are Friday, February 22, 2019, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, February 24, 2019, 2:00 p.m.

Closing out the 2018-2019 season is Innovations 2019 featuring Stravinsky’s The Firebird. Witness a fantastic journey of works new, old, and bold as Ballet Theatre of Maryland presents Stravinsky’s beloved fairy tale. Mendelssohn’s “Italian Symphonette” returns along with a new Stravinsky work, a new work by New York composer Kevin Keller, and more. This performance is a feast for all ages and tastes.

Performances are Friday, April 26, 2019, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday April 27, 2019, 7:00 p.m.

Join us on Saturday, April 27 and attend our 40th Anniversary Grande Season Finale immediately following the performance.

Subscriptions are available now through our first performance at www.marylandhall.org or by calling (410) 263-5544. Subscription tickets are a 35 percent savings on single ticket prices and cost $68 student/child; $108 senior; and $128 adult for the four-performance package. Single ticket prices cost $31 student/child; $44 senior; and $53 adult.

Additional 2018-2019 Statewide Choices:

Charm City Fringe Festival, Baltimore County:

Join the Ballet Theatre of Maryland on a journey to the Edges and Dimensions of Dance at Charm City Fringe Festival this November, where you will experience: the passion of Flamenco rhythms in the “Danse Boheme” and “Habanera” from An American Southwest Carmen; the power of Convergence where our paths continue to intersect synchronously before diverging again-set to the minimalist guitar score by local composer Ryan Lucas; the poignant emotions evoked by Shades of Blue as you explore “Trust,” “Devotion,” “Loss,” “Tranquility,” and “Communion” through the guise of relationships.

