GOAT to make appearance at tonight’s September Sunset Concert Series at Annapolis Maritime Museum

OK, it is not the Greatest Of All Time. It’s REAL goats!

The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park (AMMP) is solving a problem with a unique, eco-friendly solution. Like many backyards and parks across the country, AMMP’s second campus located at the Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park has a landscape that has been shielded and experienced the development of invasive plant species and overgrowth. The volunteer hours needed to clear such a large area would make clean-up a slow process. Fortunately, Mother Nature has a better way: eco-goats!

With support from the park-adjacent community of Baywoods of Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay Trust, staff from the museum will work with local company, Eco-Goats, to house the goats at the park on September 6th and 7th, 2018.

Goats are an environmentally friendly alternative to other methods of clearing, such as mowers and herbicides which can cause runoff into nearby Back Creek. They are also able to clear hard-to-reach places and have no aversion to poisonous plants.

“The use of eco-goats to clean up our new park campus aligns so well with our mission,” said Alice Estrada, executive director of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. “The before and after photos we have seen are really remarkable, and we love that we are able to share their work with the public.”

Those wishing to see the goats at work are invited to attend the museum’s first installment of the September Sunset Concert Series, to be held on Thursday, September 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 7300 Edgewood Road.

The public is also welcome to stop by the park from dawn to dusk to visit the goats while they are in residence; however, visitors are asked to not touch the goats or the fencing which is electrified. <—these are the most important three words in this article!

