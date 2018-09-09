Free concert at St. John’s Key Auditorium

Italian musicians known as Trio Dante will present a free concert of classical to contemporary music 7 p.m., Sept. 25, in Francis Scott Key Auditorium on the campus of St. John’s College, 60 College Ave., in Annapolis.

The trio will present their interpretations of Mozart, Bach, and then move to jazz and the Beatles.

The musicians are Luca Marziali, violinist; Roberto Molinelli, violist; and Allessandro Culiani, cellist. They have performed on the international stages and collaborated with renowned soloists throughout the world.

The Annapolis concert is sponsored by World Artists Experiences in cooperation with St. John’s College. WAE is a non-profit organization which bridges international understanding through citizen and cultural diplomacy.

For additional information see the WAE website at www.worldartists.org or email [email protected]

