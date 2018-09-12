Four charged in South River High assault, police seeking one additional suspect

On September 12, 2018 at approximately 11:30am the School Resource Officers (SRO) for South River High School in Edgewater were made aware of a fight in a men’s restroom.

Two SROs, along with administrators, entered the restroom and discovered three juvenile male students assaulting another juvenile male. The suspects were instructed to stop assaulting the student and refused. A struggle ensued which resulted in one SRO deploying his department issued OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray (pepper spray).

During the struggle, a female student rushed into the men’s restroom and interfered with the officer’s arrest. The suspect who was sprayed, and the female who interfered were transported to a local hospital for decontamination.

The other two suspects are currently in custody being charged.

Upon reviewing the video there is one additional student who may be charged with this incident pending further investigation.

The victim of the fight sustained minor injuries from the assault. No names will be released as all involved are juveniles.

All male suspects are charged with; second degree assault, resisting arrest, and affray; the female was charged with hindering a lawful arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Below is the letter sent home with students today from the school.



Source : AACoPD

