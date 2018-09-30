Four AACPS high school seniors named National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists

Four students from four Anne Arundel County public high schools have been selected as semifinalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship competition.

Annapolis, Arundel, Broadneck, and Severna Park high schools each have one student on the prestigious list which is comprised of about 16,000 student achievers nationwide.

Semifinalists in the competition, which is overseen by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, were selected from about 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 U.S. high schools who were top scorers on the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

About 90 percent of the semifinalists will advance to finalist status based on criteria such as academic record, recommendation by school principal, SAT performance, and participation and leadership in school and community activities. Finalists, who compete for about 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million, will be announced in February.

The local semifinalists are:

Annapolis High School

Eleanor Downey

Arundel High School

Richard Osikowicz

Broadneck High School

Susanna Sprandel

Severna Park High School

Mariam Khan

Source : AACPS

