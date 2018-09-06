Electric Vehicle Showcase this Sunday

There’s an electric car in your future!

Think of it: No gas stations, no oil changes, and most importantly, no emissions.

Come to historic Maryland Avenue this Sunday, September 9th, as Annapolis Green presents the Annapolis EV Showcase from 11 to 4. It’s free and part of National Drive Electric Week.

See the cars – and motorcycles – of the future that are here today. Talk to owners of over 50 vehicles and learn first hand what it’s like to drive electric. Go for a ride yourself or take one out for a spin.

You can go as far as 300 miles between charges in some of today’s electric cars and they don’t cost a fortune either.

EV owners want you to experience the fun of driving a great plug-in car knowing that there’s no pollution coming out of a tailpipe.

Locally sponsored by SemaConnect, BGE, and Ourisman Chevrolet of Bowie.

Want to know more? Go to annapolisgreen.com

