Updated: Downtown fight ends up with broken window at Chick & Ruth’s Delly

UPDATE: From the Annapolis Police Department:

Video was reviewed and…Officers responded to the 100 block of Main St for a report of an assault. The victim reported being assaulted by several people and pushed into the window of a business. The window was broken and the victim received several lacerations. No tables or chairs were used to damage the window. Video from the business was reviewed and confirmed that the victim was the only means by which the window was broken. The circumstances and identities of the suspects involved in the assault are still being investigated.

The witness statement to us and the police statement differ. We have reached out to our two witnesses to get clarification. We asked the police to clarify their statement; specifically to see if a table or chair was used in any part of the assault. They said the only video they have seen was only of the victim breaking the window.

An early morning fight this morning at Acme Bar & Grille spilled out into Main Street and ended up with a broken plate glass window at neighboring Chick & Ruth’s Delly.

Details from the fight have not been released by the Annapolis Police Department, but a witness has said that the fight originated in the bar and that it ended up along Main Street. Witnesses say that a nearby table or chair may have been thrown through the window; however the Annapolis Police Department has not released a report just yet with the details of the altercation.

This story will be updated.

