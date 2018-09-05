“Herrmann
Delbert McClinton and Amy Grant…not together, but coming to Annapolis

| September 5, 2018
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Rams Head Presents 2018

Die Laughing Presents

“The Newly Dead Game” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel

Tuesday, September 18

8pm| $22.50

 

Doyle Bramhall II

Tuesday, October 9

8pm| $35

 

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

Saturday, December 1

1pm| $25

*All Ages Matinee

 

Seldom Scene

Sunday, December 30

8pm| $36.50

 

Kasey Chambers

Monday, February 4

7:30pm | $35

 

Dirty Grass Players

  1. Kendall Street Company

Saturday, February 9

8pm | $15

 

Delbert McClinton

Saturday, March 23

8pm | $69.50

 

Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

Friday, March 29

8pm | $57.50

 

Amy Grant

Wednesday, June 19

8pm | $95

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

09/06 John Cowan w. Darin & Brooke Aldridge

09/07 The Rogues & The Shamrogues

09/08 Pat McGee Band w. Keaton Simons

09/09 Rams Head Presents Get The Led Out at Maryland Hall

09/09 Freddie Jackson

09/10 Bret Michaels

09/11 Ana Popovic

09/12 Teitur w. Jenn Grinels

09/14 Stanley Clarke

09/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

09/16 Rams Head Presents Glennon Doyle at Maryland Hall

09/16 School of Rock Showcase *All Ages Matinee

09/16 Jonathan Butler

09/17 ‘In The Vane Of…’ Bob Dylan: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Dylan Inspired Originals

09/18 “The Newly Dead Game” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel

09/19 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams w. Stable Shakers

09/20 Mediaeval Baebes

09/21 Rik Emmett of Triumph

09/22 Steven Page formerly of Barenaked Ladies w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding) *All Ages Matinee

09/22 Pressing Strings

09/23 Euge Groove

09/25 Lita Ford

09/26 George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners

09/27 Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience

09/28 Hiroshima

09/29 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

09/30 The Devon Allman Project w. Special Guest Duane Betts

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

 

 

