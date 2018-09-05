Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Die Laughing Presents

“The Newly Dead Game” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel

Tuesday, September 18

8pm| $22.50

Doyle Bramhall II

Tuesday, October 9

8pm| $35

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

Saturday, December 1

1pm| $25

*All Ages Matinee

Seldom Scene

Sunday, December 30

8pm| $36.50

Kasey Chambers

Monday, February 4

7:30pm | $35

Dirty Grass Players

Kendall Street Company

Saturday, February 9

8pm | $15

Delbert McClinton

Saturday, March 23

8pm | $69.50

Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

Friday, March 29

8pm | $57.50

Amy Grant

Wednesday, June 19

8pm | $95

UPCOMING SHOWS:

09/06 John Cowan w. Darin & Brooke Aldridge

09/07 The Rogues & The Shamrogues

09/08 Pat McGee Band w. Keaton Simons

09/09 Rams Head Presents Get The Led Out at Maryland Hall

09/09 Freddie Jackson

09/10 Bret Michaels

09/11 Ana Popovic

09/12 Teitur w. Jenn Grinels

09/14 Stanley Clarke

09/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

09/16 Rams Head Presents Glennon Doyle at Maryland Hall

09/16 School of Rock Showcase *All Ages Matinee

09/16 Jonathan Butler

09/17 ‘In The Vane Of…’ Bob Dylan: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Dylan Inspired Originals

09/18 “The Newly Dead Game” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel

09/19 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams w. Stable Shakers

09/20 Mediaeval Baebes

09/21 Rik Emmett of Triumph

09/22 Steven Page formerly of Barenaked Ladies w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding) *All Ages Matinee

09/22 Pressing Strings

09/23 Euge Groove

09/25 Lita Ford

09/26 George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners

09/27 Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience

09/28 Hiroshima

09/29 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

09/30 The Devon Allman Project w. Special Guest Duane Betts

