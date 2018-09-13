“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Kris Kristofferson, Dave Mason, Leo Kotke returning to Rams Head On Stage

| September 13, 2018
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Rams Head Presents 2018

Dave Mason Band

Monday, October 29

8pm| $69.50

*Stage Extensions

 

Fruit Bats (solo) & Vetiver (solo)

Tuesday, November 13

8pm| $25

 

Leo Kottke

Monday, November 19

8pm| $39.50

 

Josh Ritter

Monday, December 3

8pm| $45

 

Comedian Jeff Richards of SNL

Saturday, March 9

7pm | $25

 

Kris Kristofferson

Wednesday, April 24

8pm | $120

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

09/14 Stanley Clarke

09/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

09/16 School of Rock Showcase *All Ages Matinee

09/16 Jonathan Butler

09/17 ‘In The Vane Of…’ Bob Dylan: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Dylan Inspired Originals

09/18 “The Newly Dead Game” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel

09/19 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams w. Scott Miller

09/20 Mediaeval Baebes

09/21 Rik Emmett of Triumph

09/22 Steven Page formerly of Barenaked Ladies w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding) *All Ages Matinee

09/22 Pressing Strings

09/23 Euge Groove

09/25 Lita Ford

09/26 George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners

09/27 Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience

09/28 Hiroshima

09/29 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

09/30 The Devon Allman Project w. Special Guest Duane Betts

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

 

 

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark