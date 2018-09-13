Kris Kristofferson, Dave Mason, Leo Kotke returning to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Dave Mason Band
Monday, October 29
8pm| $69.50
*Stage Extensions
Fruit Bats (solo) & Vetiver (solo)
Tuesday, November 13
8pm| $25
Leo Kottke
Monday, November 19
8pm| $39.50
Josh Ritter
Monday, December 3
8pm| $45
Comedian Jeff Richards of SNL
Saturday, March 9
7pm | $25
Kris Kristofferson
Wednesday, April 24
8pm | $120
UPCOMING SHOWS:
09/14 Stanley Clarke
09/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
09/16 School of Rock Showcase *All Ages Matinee
09/16 Jonathan Butler
09/17 ‘In The Vane Of…’ Bob Dylan: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Dylan Inspired Originals
09/18 “The Newly Dead Game” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel
09/19 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams w. Scott Miller
09/20 Mediaeval Baebes
09/21 Rik Emmett of Triumph
09/22 Steven Page formerly of Barenaked Ladies w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding) *All Ages Matinee
09/22 Pressing Strings
09/23 Euge Groove
09/25 Lita Ford
09/26 George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners
09/27 Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience
09/28 Hiroshima
09/29 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute
09/30 The Devon Allman Project w. Special Guest Duane Betts
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB