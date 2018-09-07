Daily News Brief | September 7, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Hogan and Jealous agree to a single debate this election. Brian Frosh charges Arizona Pharma company for violation of consumer protection and gross misconduct. Annapolis burglar doesn’t realize he should not rob the same place after being released. Burt Reynolds dies in Jupiter, Florida. Our picks for upcoming events this weekend including Maryland Seafood Festival and Electric Vehicle Showcase and a marijuana dispensary grand opening. And of course, your local weather forecast from George at DMV Weather where he talks about a potential hurricane for us next week.

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast