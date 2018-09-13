Daily News Brief | September 13, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… A South River High School student was assaulted by 4 other teens in a men’s bathroom. Mayor Buckley is feeling a lot more heat on the bike lane as it is revealed that the City is paying for dining tables for the expanded sidewalks. St. John’s College is reducing tuition. Military Bowl tickets are now on sale. The Annapolis Maritime Museum is trying to salvage the remnants of the cancelled Boatyard Beach Bash. It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

