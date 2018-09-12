Daily News Brief | September 12, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… Wegmans will be coming to Annapolis in the spring of 2019 along Riva Road. There was no threat at Broadneck High School, but two students are being lauded for notifying the administration. Annapolis prepares for Florence with sandbags for residents and businesses. There have been a slew of cancellations and we have a list. All that and more plus George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

