Crosby ranked #2 and #3 by Washington Business Journal

Crosby Marketing Communications ranked #2 among Washington’s top advertising agencies and #3 among public relations firms in the Washington Business Journal’s 2018 lists of largest firms. The rankings are based on Crosby’s 2017 revenue and reflect the company’s growth to 84 professionals across its Annapolis headquarters and Washington, D.C., office.

“We continue to experience strong, steady growth as we work with leading healthcare, federal government and nonprofit clients to make a positive impact in people’s lives,” said Raymond Crosby, president and CEO of Crosby. “We’re proud to rank as one of the top three agencies in the nation’s capital for both advertising and public relations.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm ranks #5 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2018 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com .

