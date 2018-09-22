“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Crosby awards $5000 scholarship to Broadneck Senior

| September 22, 2018
Rams Head

Broadneck High School Senior Maia Brown has received a $5,000 Crosby Marketing & Media Studies Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded annually to a high school senior who displays the attributes and academic rigor necessary to excel in the fields of marketing or media. This is the third year Crosby has awarded the scholarship.

The award is part of Scholarships for Scholars, a nonprofit organization that recognizes Anne Arundel County students who demonstrate exceptional scholastic achievement overall and in subjects like STEM, English, social studies, and the arts. This year, 30 outstanding students representing 11 high schools in the county received $160,000.

Rams Head

“Maia is an exceptional young lady, well-deserving of this scholarship,” said Raymond Crosby, President and CEO of Crosby Marketing Communications. “It’s gratifying to help support worthy students who can become future leaders in the communications field.”

Ms. Brown is using her scholarship to attend Pace University in New York City.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
“Watermark