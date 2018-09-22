Crosby awards $5000 scholarship to Broadneck Senior

Broadneck High School Senior Maia Brown has received a $5,000 Crosby Marketing & Media Studies Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded annually to a high school senior who displays the attributes and academic rigor necessary to excel in the fields of marketing or media. This is the third year Crosby has awarded the scholarship.

The award is part of Scholarships for Scholars, a nonprofit organization that recognizes Anne Arundel County students who demonstrate exceptional scholastic achievement overall and in subjects like STEM, English, social studies, and the arts. This year, 30 outstanding students representing 11 high schools in the county received $160,000.

“Maia is an exceptional young lady, well-deserving of this scholarship,” said Raymond Crosby, President and CEO of Crosby Marketing Communications. “It’s gratifying to help support worthy students who can become future leaders in the communications field.”

Ms. Brown is using her scholarship to attend Pace University in New York City.

