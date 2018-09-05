County to host mental health forum tomorrow night

Anne Arundel County officials will host a community mental health forum on September 6th to discuss the County’s response to the national mental health crisis, as well as hear input from the general public.

The forum will take place in the auditorium of the Pascal Senior Center at 125 Dorsey Road in Glen Burnie, MD. Participants will include County Executive Steve Schuh, Police Chief Tim Altomare, as well as officials from the Mental Health Agency and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health. Doors will open at 6:00 pm and the program will run from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

Anyone needing special accommodations must contact Brandi Francis at (410) 222-4257 or by email to [email protected] at least three days in advance of the event. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.

