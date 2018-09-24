Chesapeake Family Life presents a STEAM Fair on September 29th

Chesapeake Family Life’s STEAM Fair is a day of learning, observing and experiencing tomorrow’s hot careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. The goal is to introduce Maryland students to opportunities in STEAM careers that they may not even know exist and point them down the educational path necessary for them to become a professional in a STEAM career that they love.

At the STEAM Fair students will have the opportunity to participate in a Paper Airplane Flying Contest to see who can build and then fly their airplane the longest distance. A LEGO Pinewood Derby will give students the chance to build their own LEGO racing car and test it on the specially built track.

All exhibits will have hands-on projects for each participant and include:

Design and build rockets, then test designs using air pressure to launch the rockets

Observe an Oyster Filter Power Station

Learn about 3D printing and computer modeling and try your hand at a simple modeling program to design a cookie cutter!

Design and build your own wind turbine and then test it in a wind tunnel to see how much weight it can actually lift.

Make your own parachutes

Explore symmetry, patterns in nature (big and small), and the importance of plants with a sensory table, microscope, and leaf art!

Experience a wind tunnel

And much more!

Sponsored by Chesapeake Family Life and St. Anne’s School of Annapolis

The STEAM Fair will be held at Annapolis Area Christian Middle School Gymnasium, 716 Bestgate Road, Annapolis.

For more information go to STEAMMaryland.com.

