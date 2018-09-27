Chesapeake Eye Care acquires Maryland Eye Associates

Maryland Eye Associates, a leading provider of ophthalmology services in Maryland, has been acquired by Chesapeake Eye Care. Maryland Eye Associates operates locations in Annapolis and Prince Frederick, Maryland and is led by Dr. Michael Dodd and Dr. Jason Wanner. Chesapeake Eye Care operates a leading network of ophthalmology practices in the Mid-Atlantic region and is highly focused on delivering superior outcomes and expanding patient access to high quality clinical care.

“Since starting this practice in 1977, I have been honored to serve our communities and patients. Dr. Wanner and I spent significant time considering our alternatives in a rapidly changing environment for healthcare providers and concluded that both our team and our patients will be best served by joining with Chesapeake Eye Care. The transaction allows us to continue to deliver innovative procedures with industry-leading technologies while maintaining our focus on our true passion, the delivery of high quality care. Chesapeake Eye Care has established a reputation as a premier provider in our market, and we could not be more excited to partner with them,” said Dr. Dodd.

“Chesapeake Eye Care is very discerning in choosing new practices to partner with. We seek experienced and proven clinicians with an ability to operate efficiently while providing outstanding service to their patients. I believe that Dr. Dodd and his colleagues are a perfect fit for our growing medical and surgical ophthalmology group,” said Michael Dunn, CEO of Chesapeake Eye Care.

The acquisition of Maryland Eye Associates demonstrates the group’s continued commitment to recruiting top-performing doctors and adding high-quality ophthalmology practices to its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic.

Chesapeake Eye Care is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested over $2 billion of equity capital in over 80 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com

