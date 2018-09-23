Candidates night for Recovery Anne Arundel scheduled for October 1

Recovery Anne Arundel will host a Meet and Greet with local government candidates on October 1, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beers Flooring Showroom, 2455 Hudson Street, Annapolis. The purpose is to hear candidates’ ideas on how they will approach recovery efforts to help individuals and families sustain their recovery. Invited participants are candidates for Anne Arundel County Executive and Anne Arundel County Council candidates, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, and members of the Annapolis City Council.

“Annapolis and Anne Arundel County have made great strides in supporting those needing help in their recovery” said Angel Traynor, coordinator of Recovery Anne Arundel. She continued, “This event will shine a light on the barriers to recovery, and how families will be recognized and helped.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a Meet and Greet with the candidates, and will include light refreshments. At 7 p.m., the candidates for Anne Arundel County Executive will state their vision for addressing the opioid epidemic in the County and their plan to sustain existing addiction and recovery support services. Attending County Council candidates will then have a few minutes to share their thoughts on recovery for individuals, their families, and their communities.

Residents are encouraged to attend.

