There are a number of cancellations due to the impending storm. We will update this as needed and the post will be pinned to the top of the page.

The following HAVE BEEN CANCELLED for this weekend.

FRIDAY

The United States Naval Academy formal dress parade

SATURDAY

The Boatyard Beach Bash

The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park regrettably announces that the Boatyard Beach Bash scheduled for Saturday, September 15, 2018, has been cancelled due to state of emergency issued by Governor Hogan for Hurricane Florence.

“We are deeply disappointed to have to cancel our largest fundraiser and arguably the best party of the year, but safety is always our first concern,” stated Alice Estrada, Executive Director. “With current weather-related information and the challenges for both musicians and guests to travel to the event, we saw no other alternative.”

This is the first time in the 14-year history of the event that it has been cancelled. Weather forecasters have indicated that there is the potential for life-threatening conditions, including catastrophic flooding as well as high winds and dangerous conditions in our waterways.

The Museum sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Please save the date for next year’s Boatyard Beach Bash on September 14, 2019.

Full refunds will be issued on tickets. You will receive an email within the next two days to confirm your refund has been issued. At that point, it will take five to seven banking days for your funds to be available for use.

Warrior Events Tailgate

The Warrior Events Tailgate at the Navy Vs Lehigh football game has been cancelled. This is the tailgate. The game will still go on as planned at this point.

Amps & Ales Craft Beer & Music Festival

The Amps & Ales Craft Beer an Music Festival has been cancelled. There is no date for a reschedule.

The Maryland Wine Festival

The Maryland Wine Festival (Carroll County) has been cancelled for Saturday and will be rescheduled for Saturday, October 13th.

SUNDAY

The Travis Manion 9-11 Heroes Run

Due to the pending impact of Hurricane Florence, the annual Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run has been postponed, and will NOT take place as originally scheduled for this Sunday, September 16th. Every effort will be made to reschedule the race, but no further information is available at this time.

