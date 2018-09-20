Brief chase lands Annapolis man in jail without bond on various drug charges

On September 19, 2018 at approximately 945am Maryland State Police Trooper Ford was conducting speed enforcement in the area of eastbound Rt. 50 at Rutland Road. Trooper Ford observed a gold Honda Odyssey traveling 82 mph in a 65 mph speed zone. Trooper Ford activated his emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop; however, the operator of the Honda failed to stop and continued eastbound on Rt. 50.

The Honda continued to flee from Trooper Ford when it attempted to exit onto Bestgate Road and failed to control speed striking a guardrail. The operator attempted to flee on foot, but was immediately apprehended and taken into custody by troopers.

The operator was identified by his Maryland driver’s license as Teray Maurice Lemon, 33, of Annapolis, Maryland. A search of the vehicle revealed 24.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 4.4 grams of suspected marijuana, 3 digital scales containing suspected cocaine residue and $2,240 in cash.

Lemon was placed under arrest and transported to the Annapolis Barrack for processing. Lemon was charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana under 10 grams.

In addition, Lemon was issued traffic citations for exceeding the posted speed limit, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, failure to control speed to avoid collision and multiple other traffic citations. Lemon was then transported to the Anne Arundel County Commissioner’s Office where he was held without bond.

