Body of missing Crofton teen found in Baltimore

Danielle Gunson, 18, of Crofton was reported missing to Anne Arundel County Police early Thursday morning, and her body was found in Baltimore City the following day. According to family, she was last seen at 2:30 am on Thursday in Crofton with an acquaintance, Terry Caruso, also of Crofton.

Anne Arundel County Police confirmed they received a missing person report for Gunson; however there were no mitigating circumstances to classify it as a “critical missing person.”

We contacted Anne Arundel County Police regarding the discovery of Danielle’s body and learned that since the body was discovered in Baltimore City, the Baltimore City Police Department would be the investigating agency.

We have reached out to Baltimore City Police for information and they advised they will not be able to get the report to us until Monday morning. We will update this accordingly.

According to Danielle’s Facebook page she was (or is) a student at South River High School in Edgewater.

On Thursday, afternoon, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a power line access area off of Johns Hopkins Road in Gambrills for an injured subject. Upon arrival officers located Terry Caruso who had been seriously assaulted. Caruso was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in serious condition. Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155.

The connection between the assault of Caruso and death of Gunson is unclear at this point.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family with funeral expenses.

Gunson’s mother put out a frantic post on Facebook at 6:42am on September 28th asking for help in locating her daughter.

And followed up with another post on September 29th hoping her message will get to the people responsible for the death of Danielle Gunson.

