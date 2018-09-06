Blades of Green awards scholarship to Southern High graduate

BOG Pest Control of Harwood has selected Southern High School graduate, Dillan Drennan, as the winner of their 2018 scholarship fund. The BOG Pest Control merit-based scholarship is awarded to one student pursuing a degree in chemistry, chemical engineering, biology, environmental studies or a related field.

Brad Leahy, local businessman and BOG Pest Control owner, says, “At BOG Pest Control, we are dedicated to promoting the well-being of our customers and the community we live in. Whether it be implementing organic-based and bay-friendly pest control techniques and products or investing in the life of someone through a scholarship, we are proud to make an impact.“

Drennan had a successful high school career, earning a 3.78 GPA while playing 3 sports, participating in the Model United Nations, and holding a part-time job. Drennan is still deciding where he will be attending school in the fall but will be studying accounting/finance.

After watching his older brother become an environmental scientist, Drennan developed a passion for the environment, as well. Though Drennan will be majoring in accounting/finance, he plans to work for a company that positively impacts the environment. Drennan hopes to leave a lasting “green” effect on the company he ends up working for in the future.

BOG Pest Control would like to thank everyone who applied for the scholarship and wishes Drennan the best of luck as he heads off to college.

