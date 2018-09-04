Bad Boys of Ballet coming to Ferndale and the Maryland Concert Series

The Maryland Concert Series will launch its 2018 to 2019 season with the exhilarating and breathtaking Bad Boys of Ballet and Adrienne Canterna, 7:30 p.m. Saturday Sept 8 and 2 p.m. Sunday Sept. 9 2018 in the North County High School auditorium, 10 E. First Ave. in Ferndale.

2014 America’s Got Talent semi-finalists “The Bad Boys of Ballet”, return to the Maryland Concert Series stage with an all-new high energy exciting dance performance showcasing the best in 21st century ballet that rocks the house, featuring Canterna and other internationally known guest dancers

Season subscriptions are still available for $60. Single tickets for general seating for adults cost $25; children under the age of 18-years-old will be admitted for $10. Advance reservations are encouraged and may be purchased on-line at www.mdconcertseries.org

Additional shows include New Mononpoly, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20; Shades of Blue 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1; The U.S. Army Concert Field Band and Soldiers Chorus, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26; Thomas Pandolfi, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and The Mahoney Brothers 7:30 p.m. April 27.

The lobby opens at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the show and during intermission, local crafters, artisans and vendors will be selling local art work and holiday gift items in the auditorium lobby. The North County High School Pom Squad will sell refreshments.

Weather related cancelations or postponements will be posted at www.mdconcertseries.org.

