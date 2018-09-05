Back to school for Governor Hogan and Lt. Governor Rutherford

Governor Larry Hogan today visited Waugh Chapel Elementary School in Odenton, Md. for the first day of the 2018-2019 school year in classrooms across Maryland. Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford also visited Summit Park Elementary School in Baltimore, Md.

“Welcome back to all of our Maryland students!” said Governor Hogan. “I wish all of our students, teachers, and parents a great school year full of lots of learning and fun.”

At Waugh Chapel, Governor Hogan greeted students as they arrived for the first day and even helped out with the morning announcements. At Summit Park, the lieutenant governor led the Pledge of Allegiance and read “One of a Kind” by Chris Gorman to a first grade class.

Today, Governor Larry Hogan also announced a series of initiatives to increase accountability in state school systems, including an executive order creating an Office of Education Accountability.

