“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

APD arrests two for unlawful possession of firearms on Clay Street

| September 27, 2018
Rams Head

On September 25th at 940pm, Annapolis Police officers received information about a man displaying a handgun and another man displaying indicators that he might also be armed in the fist block of Clay Street.

Officers responded to the area, located the two men and discovered a loaded handgun in the waistband of the man seen displaying a handgun. The handgun was reported stolen from Washington County. The suspect, Deonta Smith, 18, of Annapolis was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen handgun, theft of the handgun, illegally carrying the handgun on his person and possession of the handgun while under 21 years of age.

The second man, seen displaying indicators that he might also be armed, threw a loaded handgun into bushes as officers approached. Jontal Coates, 28, of Annapolis was charged with possession a handgun and ammunition after conviction of a qualifying crime and carrying a concealed handgun. Smith and Coates are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Rams Head
Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark