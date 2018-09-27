APD arrests two for unlawful possession of firearms on Clay Street

On September 25th at 940pm, Annapolis Police officers received information about a man displaying a handgun and another man displaying indicators that he might also be armed in the fist block of Clay Street.

Officers responded to the area, located the two men and discovered a loaded handgun in the waistband of the man seen displaying a handgun. The handgun was reported stolen from Washington County. The suspect, Deonta Smith, 18, of Annapolis was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen handgun, theft of the handgun, illegally carrying the handgun on his person and possession of the handgun while under 21 years of age.

The second man, seen displaying indicators that he might also be armed, threw a loaded handgun into bushes as officers approached. Jontal Coates, 28, of Annapolis was charged with possession a handgun and ammunition after conviction of a qualifying crime and carrying a concealed handgun. Smith and Coates are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

