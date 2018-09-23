Anne Arundel County Fire Department adds new boat to fleet

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has placed in service a new 2018 rigid hull inflatable rescue boat. Designated as “Boat 23,” it is assigned to the Jones Station Fire Station in Severna Park. Boat 23 is staffed and operated by four personnel that are trained as swift water swimmers and have completed the Mate and Marine Vessel Operator training programs.

The boat is a Highfield 21 foot rigid hull inflatable, equipped with a Yamaha 150 horsepower motor. The vessel has two top-mounted searchlights, a Hummingbird Solix 12 Chart plotter and side scan sonar for locating victims underwater. It is rated to carry up to 16 passengers.

The boat will be trailered to incident locations and capable of launching from many areas along the county’s more than 533 miles of coastline.

