Anne Arundel Chamber announces Hall of Fame honorees

The Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 13thAnnual Hall of Fame and Awards Dinner on November 1, 2018 at Live! Casino and Hotel located in Hannover at 7002 Arundel Mills Circle. The purpose of the Dinner is to recognize the outstanding achievements of several Chamber members. The Chamber will be inducting four members into the Business Hall of Fame and will also be presenting a number of other awards.

This year’s Hall of Fame Inductees are well-known, recognized, and respected community business leaders who have made distinctive achievements in leading an Anne Arundel County business. The criteria to be selected for the Business Hall of Fame includes the following:

Distinctive achievements in leading an Anne Arundel based organization or business.

A former government official who was a leader of significant business initiatives.

Candidates can no longer be active in the day to day management of the organization or business.

Important consideration is also given to those individuals who have made significant contributions to the community and exemplify the meaning for corporate citizenship. The 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees are: David S. Cordish, Kathryn J. Dahl, Fred Delavan and Charles R. Goodman.

David S. Cordish

Mr. Cordish has a Bachelors Degree and a Masters Degree from Johns Hopkins University. He has an LLB degree from the University of Maryland Law School. In 1968, he joined The Cordish Company and began developing regional, community and neighborhood shopping centers and office buildings. He left the company to become the Director of Urban Development Action Grant program at the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Carter and Reagan Administrations.

He returned to the Cordish Companies in 1981 and established a second division of the company that specializes in the development and redevelopment of multi-use downtown urban projects. He was instrumental in developing Live! , branded entertainment districts, which set a new standard for design and best-in-class customer experience. Maryland Live! Casino opened in 2012 bringing many jobs to Anne Arundel County and a 310 hotel was added in 2018 added even more jobs to the community.

In addition to his service at HUD, Mr. Cordish has been appointed to a variety of civic leadership positions as well as serving on numerous national, state, and local boards both. He has acted as a pro bono consultant to Johns Hopkins University, Loyola University Maryland, Stevenson University, and other non-profit entities. Mr. Cordish was the recipient of the Johns Hopkins Real Estate Program’s Leadership Award, the David M. Sampson Award by the Greater Baltimore Urban League, the Baltimore WaveMaker Lifetime Achievement Award by the Urban Land Institute, and the Daily Record’s Most Admired CEO Award.

Kathryn J. Dahl

Kathryn is of council at the law firm of Hyatt & Weber and has practices law in Anne Arundel County for over 30 years. She holds a Bachelors Degree and a Masters Degree from the University of Michigan and received her law degree from Antioch School of Law. As a practicing attorney, Kathryn was involved with land use, administrative law and was active within the Annapolis Regional Transportation Management Association.

Anne Arundel Community College Foundation Board. She also served on the Board of the Annapolis Opera and was a member of the Annapolis Conservancy Board where she worked to encourage the preservation of environmentally sensitive lands, improve water quality and provide for the development of additional recreational and open space opportunities within the City. In addition to her law practice, Kathryn has an extensive record of community and public service as Chairwoman for the Board of Directors at the Arundel Trade Council and the Foundation Board.

Kathryn was also instrumental in founding Action Annapolis, a grassroots organization which aims to harness the positive energy of individuals dedicated to defending the values and rights that make Annapolis an inclusive, fair and safe places for us all.

Fred Delavan

Fred Delavan is an attorney with Blumenthal Delavan Powers & Palmer and specializes in land use and economic development. Over the years, he has represented numerous clients for important job creating projects. He has also served on numerous economic development committees and helped develop the framework for the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation.

He handles administrative and zoning hearings regarding variances, special exceptions, rezoning, and related matters before Anne Arundel County’s Administrative Hearing Officer and the Board of Appeals and before the City of Annapolis Planning Commission and Board of Appeals. Mr. Delavan’s land use practice also involves drafting and negotiating real estate development agreements with County and City agencies.

Fred’s second area of practice is drafting legislation and lobbying for its approval before the Anne Arundel County Council and the Annapolis City Council. He handles negotiations related to the legislation with administrative agencies within the County and City governments.

Charles (“Chuck”) R. Goodman

Charles (“Chuck”) R. Goodman, AIA, founded CRGA Design (formerly CR Goodman Associates) – an architecture and interior design firm specializing in healthcare design – in 1982. The firm started out with a staff of three and has now grown to about 30 people. Under his direction, the firm has completed hundreds of projects throughout the Baltimore-Washington region and the East Coast, and is continuing to expand the reach of its portfolio. CRGA is now considered one of the region’s finest healthcare design firms.

Chuck spent several years as President of the Board at the Providence Center, which offers services that allow individuals with disabilities to lead a more independent, valuable and functioning role in society. Chuck has served as chairman of Anne Arundel Medical Center’s golf outing helping to raise the bar on the amount of monies raised for the event. He currently serves as co-chairman for Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Lighting the Way to Healthy Minds campaign to raise funding for the hospital’s mental health program. Chuck is an elder in his church and is involved in a program to support sustainable reforestation in Haiti through the efforts of the Comprehensive Development Project (CODEP).

