Annapolis to offer sandbags to residents and businesses

In preparation for the expected impact of Hurricane Florence, the City of Annapolis will begin sand bag distribution for city residents and businesses from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., or while supplies last, on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Truxtun Park is located at 251 Pump House Road, Annapolis, MD 21403. Operations will take place near the Truxtun Park pool.

Proof of Annapolis City residency or Annapolis City business ownership is needed to receive sand bags. Residents and business owners will be expected to fill their own sandbags. Sand bags will be limited to 10 per person.

Crews from Annapolis Department of Public Works will be on hand with shovels to help citizens fill bags. A full bag weighs approximately 20-25 lbs. For citizens who cannot lift heavy bags, DPW crews will help citizens fill a manageable amount in the bag.

