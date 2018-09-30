Annapolis Symphony Orchestra presents “Ode To Freedom” for opening night celebration

French virtuoso pianist Pascal Rogé will make his first appearance with theAnnapolis Symphony Orchestra by headlining the initial 2018-2019 Masterworks concert, “Ode to Freedom” on October 5 & 6, 2018. Music Director José-Luis Novo will lead the orchestra at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, kicking off his 14th season with the Symphony. Bookending the Masterworks concert, the elegant Opening Night Celebration will include both Prelude and Encore parties, with celebratory décor, international food, and an open bar.

The concert will open with George Gershwin’s immensely popular An American in Paris. Pascal Rogé will be featured in Maurice Ravel’s Piano Concerto in D Major for the Left Hand, which was composed for pianist Paul Wittgenstein, who lost his right hand in the First World War. The performance will close with Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5.

Born in Paris, Pascal Rogé was a student of the Paris Conservatory, mentored by Julius Katchen and the great Nadia Boulanger. Winner of the Georges Enesco Festival and the Marguerite Long Piano Competition, he became an exclusive Decca recording artist at the age of seventeen. His playing is characterized by its elegance, beauty, and stylistically perfect phrasing. One of the world’s most distinguished recording artists, Rogé has won many prestigious awards, including two Gramophone Awards, a Grand Prix du Disque, and an Edison Award for his interpretations of the Ravel and Saint-Saëns concerti, along with the complete piano works of Ravel, Poulenc, Debussy, and Satie. He has performed in almost every major concert hall and with every major orchestra across the globe. Recently chairman of the Geneva Piano Competition, Rogé is dedicated to teaching masterclasses in France, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Opening Night Celebration tickets are available at annapolissymphony.org or through the Box Office at 410-263-0907. Packages of concert plus party tickets are $250 per person. Individual party tickets are $125 per person, and individual concert tickets vary based on seat selection. Further inquiries can be emailed to [email protected].

