Annapolis Roads community comes together in cleanup effort

Annapolis Roads residents, well-known for their commitment for preserving community woodlands, green spaces, and waterways turned out one Saturday late in August to “reclaim” the beach from the debris that washed ashore after the Conowingo Dam release.

Approximately 40 residents of all ages swarmed the beach hauling logs and trash to County provided dumpsters. Many made it a family affair, creating memories for their children of a sun filled morning tending their environment and an occasional quick splash in the waves.

–Linda Dodge

