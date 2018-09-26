Annapolis Police Department creates new LGBTQ liaison

The Annapolis Police Department announces the establishment of a departmental LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) liaison. The purpose of establishing a liaison is to facilitate law enforcement engagement with the LGBTQ community and reporting of potential hate crimes. Sergeant Amy Miguez will serve as the department’s first LGBTQ liaison.

The liaison will collaborate with various police divisions, including Investigations and Recruiting, to educate, assist and interact with officers, residents, businesses and organizations about LGBTQ issues. The position is based in the department’s Community Services Unit. In addition, the liaison will focus on the public safety needs of the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and their allied communities. The goal in establishing the position is to gain the trust of the community and seek out information that leads to the closure of hate crime and violent crime within the LGBTQ community.

“Community policing is an important aspect of the work done by the officers of the Annapolis Police Department,” said Chief Scott Baker. “By establishing an LGBTQ liaison we can better serve the community and take an extra step to ensure that everyone is treated with respect and dignity.”

A key motivator in establishment of this liaison position is the recent formation of Annapolis Pride by founder Jeremy Browning. Mr. Browning saw an opportunity for the department to establish a relationship with this new organization and build trust within the community. Please contact Sergeant Amy Miguez at 410-268-9000 ext. 7261 or [email protected] to discuss non-emergency issues or request attendance at a meeting.

