Annapolis man found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams has announced that Gibran Dominique Anderson, 24, of Annapolis, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit first degree murder by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury following a six day trial.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to the intersection of Cedar Furnace Circle and Lacrosse Lane, Glen Burnie, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found Tylique Proctor suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. On October 1, 2015, at approximately 11:38 PM

An eyewitness to the murder informed police that Proctor met with unknown suspects traveling in a dark SUV. The witness and Proctor followed the SUV in a separate vehicle to the intersection of Cedar Furnace Circle and Lacrosse Lane. Proctor exited his vehicle and approached the SUV, at which point someone inside the SUV fired ten shots at Proctor, striking him four times.

Investigation revealed that a dark SUV matching the witness’s description was rented by a known associate of Anderson two days prior to the murder, and returned 36 hours after the murder. Gunshot residue was discovered inside the vehicle, suggesting a firearm was recently discharged within close proximity to the SUV.

Witness statements and cell phone records place Anderson at the scene of the crime when the murder occurred.

Anderson faces up to life in prison as a result of this conviction. Sentencing is scheduled for November 5, 2018.

Judge Michael Wachs presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorneys Jason Knight and Samantha Mildenberg prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

