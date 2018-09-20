Annapolis man arrested on assault charges after stand off with police

On September 19, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 400 block of Master Derby Court in Annapolis for a report of an assault where the suspect was armed.

The two victims of the assault were not injured. When officers arrived at the scene officers determined the adult male suspect had barricaded himself alone inside the residence. Officers made continued attempts to have the adult male subject exit the home.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Quick Response Team was able to enter the residence and safely take the suspect into custody. A loaded semi-automatic pistol and a 12 gauge shotgun were recovered from the residence. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Arrested:

Demond Lavell Dorsey | 44 | 400 block of Master Derby Ct | Annapolis, MD

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB