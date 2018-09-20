“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Annapolis man arrested on assault charges after stand off with police

| September 20, 2018
Rams Head
Demond Lavell Dorsey

Demond Lavell Dorsey

On September 19, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 400 block of Master Derby Court in Annapolis for a report of an assault where the suspect was armed.

The two victims of the assault were not injured. When officers arrived at the scene officers determined the adult male suspect had barricaded himself alone inside the residence. Officers made continued attempts to have the adult male subject exit the home.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Quick Response Team was able to enter the residence and safely take the suspect into custody. A loaded semi-automatic pistol and a 12 gauge shotgun were recovered from the residence. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Arrested:

Demond Lavell Dorsey | 44 | 400 block of Master Derby Ct | Annapolis, MD

Rams Head
Rams Head

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark