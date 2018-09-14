“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Annapolis man arrested for illegal handgun after skipping out on local restaurant

| September 14, 2018
Rams Head

Lewis HeanyYesterday at 3pm, Annapolis Police were called to a restaurant on Church Circle for a patron that left without paying.

The patron, Lewis Heany of Annapolis was located on Market Space and arrested. During the arrest, police discovered a handgun in one of the bags he was carrying.

Heany was charged with theft and illegally carrying a handgun. He is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center on a $5000 bond with a trial set for December 3rd.

Rams Head
Rams Head

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark