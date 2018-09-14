Annapolis man arrested for illegal handgun after skipping out on local restaurant

Yesterday at 3pm, Annapolis Police were called to a restaurant on Church Circle for a patron that left without paying.

The patron, Lewis Heany of Annapolis was located on Market Space and arrested. During the arrest, police discovered a handgun in one of the bags he was carrying.

Heany was charged with theft and illegally carrying a handgun. He is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center on a $5000 bond with a trial set for December 3rd.

