AMFM presents “In the Vane of Bob Dylan” at Rams Head On Stage on September 17

For the last show of its fifth “In the Vane of” season, the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) will present “In the Vane of Bob Dylan” on Monday, September 17, 2018, at Rams Head On Stage. The show highlights Annapolis musicians’ songwriting talents, as each group will perform one song written by Dylan and one original song influenced by or in the style of the legendary artist, all to raise funds for AMFM.

Last year, AMFM contributed over $65,000 to musicians in need, including a $5,000 college scholarship to a freshman music performance major and $4,000 for private music lessons for at-risk youth. “Our scholarship programs are our best kept secret,” says AMFM President Matt McConville.” Through benefit concerts like this one, we hope to raise their profile and broaden their reach.”

Scheduled performers at the concert include Dirk Schwenk & the Truth, Alexander Peters, Van Meter, Sean Hetrick & the Leftovers, Johnny Monet Band, Angela Charles, The Befuddlers, Dave Tieff, Gary Wright & Leah Weiss, Dean Rosenthal, Skribe, Loose Ties, Timmie Metz, Peterbuilt, Starbelly, and an all-star finale. The artists volunteer their time and talent. Tickets are $30 and available at www.ramsheadonstage.com.

After beginning his professional career at age 20, Bob Dylan went on to record 36 studio albums, sell over 100 million records worldwide, win 11 GRAMMY awards and an Academy Award, be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and win the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization created to provide temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. This fund acts as an emergency relief fund for lost income. AMFM also provides music education scholarships to Annapolis-area youth. More information is at www.am-fm.org.

